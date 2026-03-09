49ers agree to two-year deal with OL Vederian Lowe

The 49ers are adding an offensive tackle.

According to multiple reports, San Francisco has agreed to a two-year deal with former Patriot Vederian Lowe.

Initial numbers indicate Lowe’s deal is worth a maximum of $12 million with $5.75 million guaranteed.

Lowe, 26, started four games for New England in 2025 in place of left tackle Will Campbell, who was dealing with a knee injury.

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Lowe has appeared in 46 games with 25 starts for Minnesota and New England. He was traded to the Patriots in late August 2023.

Lowe was on the field for 29 percent of offensive snaps and 20 percent of special teams snaps in 2025 for the Pats.

While Lowe ostensibly projects as a swing tackle, he could also provide insurance if the 49ers elect to move on from Trent Williams. It was reported earlier on Monday that San Francisco is open to trading the left tackle.