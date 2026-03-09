 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
49ers agree to two-year deal with OL Vederian Lowe

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:29 PM

The 49ers are adding an offensive tackle.

According to multiple reports, San Francisco has agreed to a two-year deal with former Patriot Vederian Lowe.

Initial numbers indicate Lowe’s deal is worth a maximum of $12 million with $5.75 million guaranteed.

Lowe, 26, started four games for New England in 2025 in place of left tackle Will Campbell, who was dealing with a knee injury.

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Lowe has appeared in 46 games with 25 starts for Minnesota and New England. He was traded to the Patriots in late August 2023.

Lowe was on the field for 29 percent of offensive snaps and 20 percent of special teams snaps in 2025 for the Pats.

While Lowe ostensibly projects as a swing tackle, he could also provide insurance if the 49ers elect to move on from Trent Williams. It was reported earlier on Monday that San Francisco is open to trading the left tackle.