Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers announce four coaching hires, including Steve Wilks, Klint Kubiak

  
Published March 23, 2023 01:05 PM
nbc_pft_pftdraftbackfield_230322
March 22, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams have the strongest backfields in the NFL, from the Niners to the Jets and more.

The 49ers made official the additions of Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak as offensive passing game specialist, Jacob Webster as defensive quality control coach and Max Molz as coaching operations assistant.

Wilks, 53, joins the 49ers from the Panthers, where he served as interim head coach for 12 weeks last season. He initially was secondary/defensive pass game coordinator under Matt Rhule.

He spent 2018 as head coach of the Cardinals and was the defensive coordinator of the Browns in 2019. His other experience in the NFL as a defensive coordinator came in Carolina in 2017 when he also was assistant head coach.

Kubiak, 36, joins the 49ers from the Broncos, where he served as the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach last season. The three previous seasons he was with the Vikings, working as the team’s offensive coordinator (2021) and quarterbacks coach (2019-20).

He replaces Bobby Slowik, who left with DeMeco Ryans for Houston to become offensive coordinator. Slowik served as the 49ers’ offensive passing game coordinator last season, so it was expected that Kubiak would get a similar title rather than offensive coordinator.

Webster, 25, joins the 49ers after spending the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin where he worked with the team’s offense. Webster spent the previous two years at the University of Missouri where he served as a defensive graduate assistant (2021) and a volunteer (2020) for the program.

Molz, 27, joins the 49ers from the University of Missouri where he served as the associate director of football operations (2019-23) and earned his master’s degree in education and psychology.