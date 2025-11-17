49ers blow out Cardinals, 41-22

During a late Sunday afternoon window with three exciting football games, the 49ers and Cardinals played a dull one.

The 49ers jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game and never looked back, winning 41-22.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, finally healthy after missing most of this season to date, completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. George Kittle caught two of those touchdown passes, Christian McCaffrey the other. McCaffrey also ran for 81 yards and two more touchdowns.

Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett set an NFL record with 47 completions, the most ever in a regular-season game. But his numbers -- 47-for-57 for 452 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions -- were boosted by garbage time. The Cardinals had fallen behind 35-10 in the third quarter when Brissett really started heating up.

With the win, the 49ers improve to 7-4 and remain in good shape in the NFC playoff race. The Cardinals drop to 3-7 and look like they’re going to be playing a lot of garbage time down the stretch.