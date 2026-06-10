49ers bring back RB Sincere McCormick, cut RB Jordan Mims

The 49ers have made a change at running back.

San Francisco signed running back Sincere McCormick and waived running back Jordan Mims today.

It’s McCormick’s third stint in San Francisco, where he spent time on the practice squad last season and also time on the offseason roster this year. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Raiders in 2022 and spent three years with the Raiders, playing in five games and carrying 39 times for 183 yards. He has also had brief stops with the Cardinals, Broncos and Vikings.

Mims has bounced around the league with the Bills, Saints and Titans over the last three years before signing with the 49ers this year.