49ers claim CB Tre’Vius Tomlinson off waivers

The 49ers claimed cornerback Tre Tomlinson off waivers, the team announced Friday. The Rams waived Tomlinson on Thursday.

Tomlinson, 25, missed last season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

The Rams made Tomlinson a sixth-round pick in 2023 after he won the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, an award that goes to the top defensive back in college football.

He appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Rams in 2023 and totaled 13 tackles, while playing 45 defensive snaps and 318 on special teams.

He is the nephew of Hall of Fame running back La’Dainian Tomlinson.