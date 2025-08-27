49ers claim DL Jordan Jefferson off waivers, waive DL Evan Anderson

The 49ers claimed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson off waivers Wednesday, the team announced.

They waived defensive lineman Evan Anderson in a corresponding move.

Jefferson was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round in 2024. He appeared in eight games and totaled 12 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed.

The Jaguars waived him Tuesday.

Anderson appeared in 12 games, with one start, with the 49ers and registered 24 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 49ers also announced the signing of 13 practice squad players, and the list includes veteran cornerback Eli Apple. They also signed wide receiver Junior Bergen, defensive lineman William Bradley-King, defensive back Derrick Canteen, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, defensive lineman Trevis Gipson, linebacker Jalen Graham, offensive lineman Drake Nugent, linebacker Curtis Robinson, wide receiver Malik Turner, defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez, tight end Brayden Willis and offensive lineman Nick Zakelj.