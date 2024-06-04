 Skip navigation
49ers cut DL Raymond Johnson III to make room for Logan Thomas

  
Published June 4, 2024 03:16 PM

The 49ers made the signing of free agent tight end Logan Thomas to a one-year deal official Tuesday. To make room on the roster, the team waived defensive lineman Raymond Johnson III.

Johnson, 32, signed with the 49ers on Feb. 15.

He also has spent time with the Giants, Bengals and Lions.

His only NFL action came in 2021 when he played 15 games with the Giants, playing 166 defensive snaps and seven on special teams. Johnson has four tackles and sack in his career.