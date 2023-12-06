49ers cut RB Tyrion Davis-Price to make room for S Logan Ryan

The 49ers waived running back Tyrion Davis-Price on Tuesday, the team announced. They needed the roster spot for free agent safety Logan Ryan.

Davis-Price appeared in only one game this season, getting six carries for 21 yards on seven snaps against the Cowboys.

He played six games as a rookie, seeing action on 70 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

The 49ers made Davis-Price a third-round pick in 2022.

Running back Trey Sermon, their third-round pick in 2021, lasted only one season in San Francisco, and like Sermon, Davis-Price was supplanted by an undrafted free agent in the same rookie class.

Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell are atop the depth chart ahead of Jordan Mason.