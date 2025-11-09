49ers cut their deficit to 21-14 on first drive of second half

The 49ers are back in it.

San Francisco, which trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter, has cut its deficit to 21-14 with 9:33 remaining in the third quarter.

The 49ers scored a touchdown with 3:15 left in the first half on Jauan Jennings’ 6-yard touchdown reception. They opened the second half with a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive.

San Francisco, which had 31 rushing yards in the first half, had 28 on its first drive of the second half. Brian Robinson had five carries for 24 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run on the possession.

Mac Jones is 19-of-23 for 188 yards and a touchdown.