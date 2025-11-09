 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

49ers cut their deficit to 21-14 on first drive of second half

  
Published November 9, 2025 06:19 PM

The 49ers are back in it.

San Francisco, which trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter, has cut its deficit to 21-14 with 9:33 remaining in the third quarter.

The 49ers scored a touchdown with 3:15 left in the first half on Jauan Jennings’ 6-yard touchdown reception. They opened the second half with a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive.

San Francisco, which had 31 rushing yards in the first half, had 28 on its first drive of the second half. Brian Robinson had five carries for 24 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run on the possession.

Mac Jones is 19-of-23 for 188 yards and a touchdown.