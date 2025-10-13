 Skip navigation
Jets offense is 'below non-functional'
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
'Watch out' for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
49ers expect George Kittle to practice this week

  
Published October 13, 2025 06:34 PM

The 49ers could get a little help on offense for their Week 7 game against the Falcons.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the team expects to get tight end George Kittle back on the practice field this week. Kittle has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the first game of the season.

If all goes well, Kittle could be in the lineup on Sunday night.

The 49ers also expect to have rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) back at practice this week, but it’s less clear if wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) will be back on the field.