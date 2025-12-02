49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk has a rib fracture, G Ben Bartch likely out for season

The 49ers will be monitoring fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s status when they come back from their Week 14 bye.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Monday press conference that Jusczcyk sustained a rib fracture during Sunday’s win over the Browns. He will be re-evaluated once the team’s bye week comes to an end.

Shanahan also said that guard Ben Bartch, who rotates on the left side with Spencer Burford, is likely to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

“They’re still evaluating the necessary steps, when he’s getting surgery and stuff, so I didn’t ask that,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It didn’t sound like [Bartch could return in the postseason]. You know, we’re looking at possible Lisfranc here, so that would surprise me, but not a hundred percent sure.”

The 49ers hope to get linebacker Tatum Bethune and kicker Eddy Pineiro back after the bye, but further updates on their status will come next week.