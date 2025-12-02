 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk has a rib fracture, G Ben Bartch likely out for season

  
Published December 2, 2025 08:29 AM

The 49ers will be monitoring fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s status when they come back from their Week 14 bye.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Monday press conference that Jusczcyk sustained a rib fracture during Sunday’s win over the Browns. He will be re-evaluated once the team’s bye week comes to an end.

Shanahan also said that guard Ben Bartch, who rotates on the left side with Spencer Burford, is likely to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

“They’re still evaluating the necessary steps, when he’s getting surgery and stuff, so I didn’t ask that,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It didn’t sound like [Bartch could return in the postseason]. You know, we’re looking at possible Lisfranc here, so that would surprise me, but not a hundred percent sure.”

The 49ers hope to get linebacker Tatum Bethune and kicker Eddy Pineiro back after the bye, but further updates on their status will come next week.