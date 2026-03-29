49ers G.M. John Lynch: Expert found substation issue was “a big nothing burger”

The 49ers had a perception problem, regarding the proximity of the practice facility to an electrical substation. More than a few players, fueled by an online conspiracy, wondered whether the ambient voltage was contributing to injuries.

Last month, tight end George Kittle said he and his teammates just want to be sure it’s not something. The team is now saying it’s not anything.

Addressing reporters at the annual NFL meeting, 49ers G.M. John Lynch turned the page on the substation predicament.

“We did hire an independent scientist.” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “He basically [said] it was a big nothing burger. We’re safe. We’re in a safe place of work. The levels are 400 times less than an unsafe zone.”

Now, the 49ers need to get the players to accept it. That’s one of the problems with the modern age. Facts don’t matter. Some people believe what they want to believe. And they’ll ignore anything that contradicts their preordained beliefs.

It didn’t impact the 49ers’ in their effort to sign receiver Mike Evans. He apparently could have gotten more elsewhere. Despite his own history of hamstring problems, he disregarded the possibility that the power plant could become a soft-tissue problem.

All the 49ers can do is keep banging on the facts. The only alternative is to move the practice facility.