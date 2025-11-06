 Skip navigation
49ers G.M. John Lynch: We weren’t going to get fleeced at trade deadline

  
Published November 6, 2025 02:17 PM

The 49ers have dealt with a number of injuries this season, but they are 6-3 and there was some speculation that they might try to beef up their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson was one player mentioned as a possible target heading into Tuesday, but the deadline passed without the 49ers doing anything. They did trade for Patriots defensive lineman Keion White last week and General Manager John Lynch pointed to earlier deals for edge rusher Bryce Huff and running back Brian Robinson as signs that the team is willing to make moves when they feel the price is right.

“We weren’t going to get fleeced,” Lynch said on KNBR, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We weren’t going to overpay. It’s just not good business. And, as they say, sometimes the best deals you do are the ones you don’t do. And I felt like, in this case, we felt like, as an organization, that was the best course, and as I mentioned before, we have a lot of belief.”

The 49ers’ belief in their current roster will be put to an immediate test against the Rams this weekend. A win would give the a season sweep of the two-game series and give them a significant tiebreaker advantage over their divisional rivals.