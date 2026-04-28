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49ers GM John Lynch: Only consensus draft opinion I care about is in this building

  
Published April 28, 2026 07:13 AM

49ers General Manager John Lynch for a decade and that means he’s made plenty of draft picks that have elicited a wide range of reactions from around the football world.

The second day of this year’s draft saw the 49ers select three players and a couple of them drew responses on the negative end of the spectrum. Lynch was asked over the weekend about the outside perception that the team reached to take wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling with the 33rd overall pick and running back Kaelon Black at No. 90.

“It depends on whose consensus,” Lynch said, via Kevin Borba of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We’ve got consensus in this building. That’s the consensus I care about.”

The 49ers have heard similar criticisms in the past — taking kicker Jake Moody in the third round in 2023 was a notable case — and they’ve seen a number of picks fail to pan out. Lynch has hit on enough to help the team win playoff games in five of the last seven seasons and the team’s on-field success will continue to be the ultimate test of how he’s doing in his job.