49ers haven’t ruled out Brock Purdy for Week 3

  
Published September 14, 2025 09:09 PM

The 49ers still consider Brock Purdy week to week and do not yet know his status for the Week 3 game against the Cardinals.

“I think there’s a chance, but we’ve got to see how the toe goes,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Saints, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s very up to debate, so we’re just taking it a day at a time.”

Purdy injured his left shoulder and a toe in the season opener against the Seahawks. It is the toe that kept him out against the Saints, with Mac Jones getting the start Sunday.

A report indicated Purdy would miss 2-5 weeks, but the 49ers insist they haven’t set a definitive timeline for his return.

“What we’re dealing with is kind of a week-to-week thing,” Lynch said last week. “That’s our information. Brock’s doing well, coming back from it, and we’ll just treat it as such. He’s doing a nice job, doing everything he can to get back out there as soon as possible. And so, that’s where we’re at.”

Jones went 26-of-39 for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Purdy’s stead.