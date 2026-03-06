 Skip navigation
49ers hire Kent State OL coach Angel Matute

  
Published March 5, 2026 07:01 PM

The 49ers are hiring Kent State offensive line coach Angel Matute, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Matute’s role with the team is not specified, but offensive line coach Chris Foerster lost his assistant, Cameron Clemmons, who was promoted to the tight ends coach.

Matute began his coaching career as an offensive assistant with the University of Missouri in 2021. He participated in the 49ers’ Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2024 before serving as an offensive analyst and assistant offensive line coach at Purdue.

Matute joined Kent State in 2025.