49ers hope to re-sign Emmanuel Moseley

  
Published February 2, 2023 10:22 AM
February 2, 2023 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s in the 49ers’ best interest to bring in a veteran or if San Francisco should stick with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, then consider adding a third-string QB.

49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and scheduled for free agency March 15. The 49ers hope to keep him for 2023.

“He’s a guy we’d have interest in bringing back because of the way he plays, but also what he stands for,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said Wednesday, via Kirk Larrabee of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s one of us, and we’d sure like to have him back.”

Moseley tore his ACL in an Oct. 9 game against the the Panthers and underwent surgery Oct. 27 to repair the knee ligament. He began his rehab in Los Angeles and now is working out at team facilities in Santa Clara.

“E-man’s doing really well,” Lynch said. “He’s out on the field as we speak, working out here and rehabbing, doing really well. Most of the time, unless somebody’s hit a complication, you typically hear [they’re] doing really well, a little bit ahead of schedule, because these guys are elite athletes. And if you know Mose at all, his commitment to the process is going to be elite, and that’s what he’s done.”

Moseley, who initially signed as an undrafted rookie in 2018, finished 2022 with 22 tackles, a pick-six and five pass breakups in 11 games. He has played 45 career games with 33 starts.