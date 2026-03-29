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49ers hopeful about George Kittle playing in Week 1

  
Published March 29, 2026 04:01 PM

The 49ers will be in Melbourne, Australia for their first game of the 2026 season and tight end George Kittle could be in the lineup for that game.

Kittle tore his Achilles during the team’s first playoff game in January and General Manager John Lynch offered an update on his recovery on Sunday. Lynch said, via multiple reporters, that the team is hopeful Kittle will be ready to play against the Rams when the 49ers kick off their season on September 10.

Kittle is not the only member of the 49ers recovering from a serious injury.

Defensive ends Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams both tore their ACLs last season. Lynch said that the two players are expected to be ready to work during training camp, so they could also factor into the team’s plans for Week 1.