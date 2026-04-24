49ers kick off second round by selecting WR De’Zhaun Stribling

The 49ers have made their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

After trading down twice on Thursday night, the 49ers stayed put at No. 33 and made wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling the first player selected in the second round.

Stribling had 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns for Ole Miss last year. He played at Oklahoma State and Washington State before moving to Oxford for his final college season.

The 49ers added veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency and have Ricky Pearsall heading into his final season. Brandon Aiyuk remains on the roster, but the 49ers have indicated that he’ll be off the depth chart in the near future.