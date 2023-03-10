 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers lay off director of security, head of Levi’s Stadium, others

  
Published March 10, 2023 11:06 AM
nbc_pft_bestqbsunder25_230310
March 10, 2023 09:27 AM
From Justin Herbert to Jalen Hurts, Mike Florio and Peter King reveal their selections for the top quarterbacks who are 25 years old or younger.

The NFL and its teams are doing very well financially. Like many other thriving companies, that doesn’t stop them from periodically handing out pink slips.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle (via Sports Business Journal), the 49ers have quietly laid off nearly 30 employees, including director of security Craig Graber and Levi’s Stadium executive V.P. and General Manager Jim Mercurio.

Mercurio spent almost three decades with the team.

Again, layoffs don’t necessarily mean a business has money issues. They often are the product of a deliberate decision to cut costs and/or inject new blood into the organization.

Coupled with an attractive severance agreement that would prevent any lawsuits or related claims, it can be a fairly clean way to hit the reset button, sort of.