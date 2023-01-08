 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

49ers pound Cardinals, earn No. 2 seed in NFC

  
Published January 8, 2023 02:18 PM
nbc_nfl_mcdermottpresser_230108
January 8, 2023 05:51 PM
Sean McDermott reflects on how he and the players navigated competing against a division rival in the first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse.

The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs after a dominant win today over the Cardinals.

Today’s 38-13 win improves San Francisco to 13-4 on the season, meaning they’ll be at home for a wild card game against the No. 7 seed next weekend. The only time the 49ers would go on the road before the Super Bowl would be if they met Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.

Brock Purdy continued to play the kind of efficient football that no one could possibly have expected from a rookie third-string quarterback who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. And running backs Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey both played well.

The Cardinals started the game with a great trick play 77-yard touchdown pass from David Blough to A.J. Green, but other than that they couldn’t do much of anything. J.J. Watt, playing the last game of his Hall of Fame career, had two sacks, and that was about the only good thing to say about the Cardinals, who finish the season 4-13.

But the 49ers look like one of the best teams in football. They’re Super Bowl contenders.