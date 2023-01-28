 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers promote Tevin Coleman, Janoris Jenkins

  
Published January 28, 2023 11:21 AM
nbc_pft_49ersnfcchampionshippreview_230126
January 26, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how prepared Brock Purdy is for such a high-stakes playoff game and why the Eagles' defense arguably is the second best in the league.

The 49ers have added a pair of veterans to the roster for the NFC Championship Game.

The team announced that running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins have been elevated from the practice squad. They will revert back to that roster after Sunday’s game.

Reporters at the open portion of Friday’s practice noted that Coleman was working as the No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey with Elijah Mitchell missing reps due to a groin injury. Mitchell is listed as questionable to face the Eagles.

Coleman had 12 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in five appearances this season.

Jenkins played in two regular season games for the 49ers and he also appeared in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. Jenkins has five tackles in those appearances.