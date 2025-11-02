 Skip navigation
49ers ride Christian McCaffrey to 34-24 win over Giants

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:05 PM

The 49ers will be able to celebrate on their long flight back to San Francisco and running back Christian McCaffrey figures to be the center of the festivities.

McCaffrey scored a pair of touchdowns and picked up 173 yards from scrimmage in a 34-24 win over the Giants. It was the 16th time that McCaffrey has scored a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game and that broke a tie with Marshall Faulk for the most in NFL history.

49ers quarterback Mac Jones also threw a touchdown to wide receiver Jauan Jennings during a 14-of-14 first half that ended with the Niners up 10 points. The Giants had a golden opportunity to cut into that lead when Brian Burns forced a Jones fumble, but their offense did nothing and Graham Gano missed a field goal before the second quarter was up.

It was one of the few positive plays for the Giants defense. Jones slowed down in the second half, but Brian Robinson added five carries for 53 yards and a touchdown to McCaffrey’s big day and that was more than enough to carry the 49ers to the win.

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had another good day on the stat line with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run, but the Giants were never closer than 10 points once the 49ers went up 17-7 in the second quarter and the Giants offense couldn’t get anything going when the result of the game remained in doubt.

It’s now three straight losses for the 2-7 Giants and they’ll host the Bears next weekend in a bid to end that skid. The 6-2 49ers will return home to host the Rams in a game that will have a lot of bearing on how things wind up playing out in the NFC West.