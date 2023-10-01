49ers ride three Christian McCaffrey TDs to 21-10 halftime lead

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey came into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with three touchdowns on the season.

McCaffrey’s doubled that total through 30 minutes of play at Levi’s Stadium. McCaffrey ran for two scores and then added a receiving touchdown in the second quarter to help the 49ers get out to a 21-3 lead.

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs was able to drive the Cardinals 87 yards in five minutes on the ensuing possession to get his team in the end zone for the first time and the Cardinals cut the 49ers’ advantage to 21-10 at halftime. Dobbs is 12-of-20 for 108 yards and a touchdown pass to Michael Wilson, but he’ll need more help from the defense to bring the team any closer.

The 49ers have scored all three times they’ve had the ball and they picked up 205 yards on 22 offensive plays before taking a knee on the final play of the second quarter. McCaffrey has 93 yards from scrimmage, Brock Purdy is 10-of-10 for 145 yards, and Brandon Aiyuk has three catches for 69 yards.