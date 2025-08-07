49ers rookie RB Jordan James to undergo surgery on broken finger

Mykel Williams wasn’t the only rookie draft pick who was injured this week.

Running back Jordan James did not participate in Thursday’s practice after injuring a finger earlier in the week.

“Jordan James broke his finger, so he’s getting surgery on that,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’ll be out a couple of weeks.”

James is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

The 49ers are left with Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Taylor Jr., Corey Kiner and Ameer Abdullah as the healthy tailbacks on their roster. Isaac Guerendo is out a couple weeks with a shoulder injury. \

The 49ers made James a fifth-round pick this spring.

He appeared in 38 games in his three seasons at Oregon and finished with 386 carries for 2,215 yards and 31 touchdowns. He added 42 receptions for 347 yards and a touchdown.