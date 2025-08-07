 Skip navigation
49ers hope Mykel Williams just hyperextended his knee on Thursday

  
Published August 7, 2025 04:04 PM

49ers first-round pick Mykel Williams had to leave practice early on Thursday, but the initial exam by the team’s medical staff led to optimism that he’ll be back on the field soon.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s press conference opened with a question about a diagnosis for Williams and Shanahan shared that the team thinks he avoided a serious injury while adding that the full extent of the knee injury is still being evaluated.

“He had a good exam,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully just hyperextended his knee. We’re gonna get a further evaluation now, but it looked good when we examined him. So hopefully just a little bit.”

Williams was the ninth overall pick in April’s draft and the 49ers listed him as a starting edge rusher along with Nick Bosa on their first depth chart of the year.