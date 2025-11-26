49ers S Ji’Ayir Brown is the NFC defensive player of the week

49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown helped make sure that Brock Purdy’s three-interception night didn’t send the team to a loss on Monday night.

Brown followed up Purdy’s first pick by snagging a Bryce Young pass in the end zone to kill a Panthers scoring chance. The game remained in doubt into the fourth quarter, but Brown helped seal the 20-9 win by intercepting Young a second time.

Brown, who also had five tackles in the win, was named the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his efforts. It is the first time that the third-year player has received the award.

Brown has started the last seven games for the Niners and more outings like Monday will extend his run with the first team indefinitely.