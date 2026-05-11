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49ers sign LB Larry Worth III, cut LB Milo Eifler

  
Published May 11, 2026 06:45 PM

The 49ers signed linebacker Larry Worth III to a three-year deal on Monday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers released linebacker Milo Eifler.

Worth participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis after going undrafted.

He began his college career as a walk-on, earned a scholarship and finished his career in SEC. Worth appeared in 47 games, with 21 starts, over four seasons at Jacksonville State (2022-23) and Arkansas (2024-25). Worth registered 201 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception in his career.

In 2025 at Arkansas, he appeared in 12 games, with 11 starts, and recorded 64 tackles and one pass defensed.

Eifler signed a futures contract with the team on Jan. 7.