49ers sign RB Sincere McCormick

Free agent running back Sincere McCormick has agreed to terms with the 49ers, his representation announced on social media.

The 49ers will have to make a roster move to open a spot for McCormick.

McCormick, 25, joins Jordan James, Kaelon Black and Isaac Guerendo on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey.

McCormick joined the 49ers’ practice squad after the Raiders waived him out of the preseason. The team cut him Nov. 18, and he was on the practice squads of the Cardinals, Broncos and Vikings to end the season.

He did not play a down in 2025.

McCormick’s only playing time came with the Raiders in 2024 when he played five games with two starts. He has totaled 45 touches for 212 yards.