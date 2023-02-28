49ers tender Jauan Jennings as exclusive rights free agent

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings will remain with the 49ers in 2023.

The team announced that they have tendered Jennings a one-year contract as an exclusive rights free agent. That move ensures Jennings will be playing for the 49ers because he will not be able to negotiate with any other team.

Jennings was a seventh-round pick in 2020 and he returned to the practice squad after failing to make the team out of training camp. He made his first regular season appearance in 2021 and has appeared in 38 games over the last two seasons.

Jennings has 59 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and 10 catches for 110 yards in the postseason.