49ers to sign Nate Hobbs

  
Published March 13, 2026 08:44 AM

Cornerback Nate Hobbs has found a new team.

Hobbs has agreed to sign with the 49ers. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

Hobbs was released by the Packers this week, so he moved quickly to find another place to play.

The 2025 season was Hobbs’s first in Green Bay and he had 27 tackles in 11 games for the Packers before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury. He had 281 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over four seasons with the Raiders.

Hobbs will join a cornerback group that also includes Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green and Upton Stout.