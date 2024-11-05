 Skip navigation
49ers to sign Tashaun Gipson to practice squad, release Anders Carlson

  
Published November 5, 2024 06:07 PM

The 49ers traded for defensive tackle Khalil Davis on Tuesday and they’re adding another veteran defensive player to the organization as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is signing safety Tashaun Gipson to their practice squad. It’s a reunion for the two sides as Gipson spent the last two seasons with the club.

Gipson signed with the Jaguars this year, but was released after serving a six-game suspension to open the season. Gipson started 39 regular season and playoff games during his first stint with the Niners and had 142 tackles, six interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is also releasing kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad. That signals Jake Moody, who practiced Monday, is close to a return from his ankle injury.