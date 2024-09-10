49ers turn Breece Hall fumble into 3-0 lead

The 49ers have the first points on Monday night and they came after the first turnover.

Jets running back Breece Hall caught a short pass from Aaron Rodgers, but lost the ball on a hit by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. 49ers defensive lineman Maliek Collins recovered and the 49ers were in business at the Jets’ 32-yard-line.

Deebo Samuel had a short run on first down, but couldn’t reel in a Brock Purdy pass on second down and the 49ers turned to kicker Jake Moody after another incompletion on third down. Moody’s field goal made it 3-0 49ers with 10:58 left in the first quarter.

The two teams both went three-and-out on their first possessions, so the first first down of the game is still to come.