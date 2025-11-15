 Skip navigation
What's behind Jefferson's down year with Vikings?
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

49ers waive QB Adrian Martinez, sign DE Clelin Ferrell

  
Published November 15, 2025 04:28 PM

The 49ers expect to have Brock Purdy back as their starting quarterback against the Cardinals on Sunday and they made a roster move that makes that plan clear on Saturday.

They waived Adrian Martinez on Saturday afternoon. Martinez was signed off the practice squad to back up Mac Jones while Purdy was sidelined with a toe injury.

Martinez appeared in the 49ers’ 34-24 win over the Giants in Week 9. He took one offensive snap and took a knee.

The 49ers filled the roster spot by signing defensive end Clelin Ferrell off the practice squad. Ferrell appeared in the last three games as a temporary practice squad elevation.

The 49ers have also elevated cornerback Eli Apple for Sunday’s game.