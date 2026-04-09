49ers will wear a jersey patch commemorating their 80th season

The 49ers have unveiled a jersey patch that they will be wearing during the 2026 season.

The patch commemorates the 80th season in franchise history. It features a No. 80 with “Est. 1946" beneath it.

While all of the jerseys will feature the patch, none of them will be worn by a player who is also donning No. 80. That number was retired for Jerry Rice and the Hall of Fame wideout was part of a video the team released to kick off the celebration of their milestone season.

The 49ers began life in the All-America Football Conference and joined the NFL for the 1950 season. They were the first major professional sports team located in the San Francisco area and the franchise has won five Super Bowl titles over the course of its existence.