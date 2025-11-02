 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers worried about a torn ACL for Mykel Williams

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:54 PM

The 49ers appear to have suffered another serious injury to a member of their defense.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team is worried about a torn ACL for rookie defensive end Mykel Williams after he was injured in Sunday’s 34-24 win over the Giants. Shanahan said the team expected to have a clearer picture of Williams’ condition on Monday.

Nick Bosa is out for the year with a torn ACL and the 49ers were also without defensive ends Bryce Huff and Yetur Gross-Matos on Sunday. Clelin Ferrell had a key sack in his first game back with the team, but the cupboard will be looking awfully bare if Williams did suffer a tear.

Williams was a first-round pick in April and he has 19 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season.