49ers worried about a torn ACL for Mykel Williams

The 49ers appear to have suffered another serious injury to a member of their defense.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team is worried about a torn ACL for rookie defensive end Mykel Williams after he was injured in Sunday’s 34-24 win over the Giants. Shanahan said the team expected to have a clearer picture of Williams’ condition on Monday.

Nick Bosa is out for the year with a torn ACL and the 49ers were also without defensive ends Bryce Huff and Yetur Gross-Matos on Sunday. Clelin Ferrell had a key sack in his first game back with the team, but the cupboard will be looking awfully bare if Williams did suffer a tear.

Williams was a first-round pick in April and he has 19 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season.