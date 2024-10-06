 Skip navigation
49es place Yetur Gross-Matus on injured reserve

  
Published October 5, 2024 08:20 PM

A day before the Week 5 home game against the Cardinals, the 49ers have placed a player on injured reserve, and activated one from IR.

Defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

In turn, the 49ers have activated defensive lineman Kalia Davis from IR.

Gross-Matos also missed Week 1 due to injury. He has taken 81 snaps in three games, with no sacks. He has one tackle and one quarterback hit.

The 2-2 49ers also elevated receiver Trent Taylor and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill Jr. from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.