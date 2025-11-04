79 percent of kickoffs have been returned this season, highest rate in 17 years

The NFL is getting the increased action on kickoffs that it sought with this season’s rule change.

NFL Executive V.P. Jeff Miller touted the fact that 79 percent of kickoffs have been returned this season on an NFL conference call today.

That’s the highest return rate in 17 years and is a significant increase from the 31 percent of kickoffs that were returned in the first nine weeks of last season.

The league also says the new “dynamic” kickoff, which limits blockers and tacklers from running full-speed into each other, now has an injury rate approximately the same as on a normal play from scrimmage. Kickoffs previously had a higher injury rate than other plays.

When the dynamic kickoff was implemented last year, touchbacks put the ball out to the 30-yard line, and most teams just had their kickers boot the ball into the end zone. Now that touchbacks go to the 35, teams prefer to try to kick the ball just short of the goal line and tackle the returner before he gets to the 35, which has led to a dramatic increase in returns.

What the NFL hasn’t seen is an increase in kickoff return touchdowns. There have been 1,100 kickoff returns in the NFL this season, but only two went for touchdowns.