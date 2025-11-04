 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
nbc_pft_josh_allen_mvp_251104.jpg
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
nbc_pft_josh_allen_mvp_251104.jpg
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

79 percent of kickoffs have been returned this season, highest rate in 17 years

  
Published November 4, 2025 10:44 AM

The NFL is getting the increased action on kickoffs that it sought with this season’s rule change.

NFL Executive V.P. Jeff Miller touted the fact that 79 percent of kickoffs have been returned this season on an NFL conference call today.

That’s the highest return rate in 17 years and is a significant increase from the 31 percent of kickoffs that were returned in the first nine weeks of last season.

The league also says the new “dynamic” kickoff, which limits blockers and tacklers from running full-speed into each other, now has an injury rate approximately the same as on a normal play from scrimmage. Kickoffs previously had a higher injury rate than other plays.

When the dynamic kickoff was implemented last year, touchbacks put the ball out to the 30-yard line, and most teams just had their kickers boot the ball into the end zone. Now that touchbacks go to the 35, teams prefer to try to kick the ball just short of the goal line and tackle the returner before he gets to the 35, which has led to a dramatic increase in returns.

What the NFL hasn’t seen is an increase in kickoff return touchdowns. There have been 1,100 kickoff returns in the NFL this season, but only two went for touchdowns.