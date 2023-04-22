 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown endorses Derrick Henry trade that isn’t happening

  
Published April 22, 2023 03:53 PM
nbc_pft_hurtscontract_230421
April 21, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect Jalen Hurts’ new deal and explain why it’s perfect for both sides, given the Eagles keep their QB happy and have the flexibility to spend on weapons.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown welcomes a reunion that isn’t in the cards.

In response to a tweet from former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila that characterized a trade of Titans running back Derrick Henry to the Eagles as a done deal , Brown said this: “Nobody has #22. Make it happen if it’s possible .”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it won’t be happening.

Earlier in the offseason, a report surfaced that the Titans were shopping Henry. Nothing happened, in part because Henry has a salary of $10.5 million this year, and in part because he’s likely looking for a new contract, since he’s in the final year of his current deal.

Last year, the Eagles sent a first-round pick to the Titans for Brown. This year, with a deep class of incoming rookie running backs, it’s harder to envision the Eagles making a big move at a position where supply far outweighs demand -- and where age and wear and tear make it hard to justify going all in for a veteran tailback.