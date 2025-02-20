A.J. Brown: Offense will evolve under new coordinator Kevin Patullo

Receiver A.J. Brown said the Eagles can’t rest on their Lombardi Trophy from the 2024 season. The team has changed offensive coordinators, with Kevin Patullo replacing Kellen Moore.

But that can’t be all that changes, Brown said.

“For our fans, they need to understand everything has to change,” Brown told NFL Media. “I know we just won, but it has to change. We have to get better, and we have to do things different. But I truly feel like it’s a great hire; [Patullo] already has been involved in almost everything. Him, Kellen and Nick [Sirianni] basically called the plays already.

“So, it’s a great hire, and he’s already familiar with us. We have a great relationship, and he knows what we need to work on because he’s been there, and he’s been there for a while, and like I said, he’s already been a part of all the situations and the conversations and everything. So, I think it’s a great hire.”

Moore left to become the Saints’ head coach, and the Eagles promoted Patullo, the passing game coordinator, to become the play caller.

The Eagles began last season 2-2 before their bye week, but they won 16 of their final 17 games with only one of their four postseason games a one-score game.

The Eagles will have a target on their back heading into 2025, and according to Brown, that means evolving and improving.

“It has to change; it has to evolve,” Brown said. “I don’t know what wrinkles would look like, but we have to find ways to get better, you know? It’s a lot of fame out there on us — we just won — and guys are going to be coming at us. We’re not the hunting anymore. We’re the hunted, and we have to get better.”