A.J. Brown was almost hit by a car during charity bike ride

  
Published May 21, 2023 06:20 AM

We mentioned last night the good news arising from the Eagles Autism Foundation’s annual Autism Challenge. The group has raised more than $6.2 million this year for autism research and care, a record.

There was almost a little bad news. Via NJ.com, receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car .

Brown was on Instagram live during the ride. A car apparently ran a stop sign and almost hit him.

“I’m fine everyone lol,” Brown later said on Twitter. “Someone ran the stop sign. I didn’t fall off my bike. I just dropped my phone and got out of the way. Stay safe everyone.”

Brown joked that he saw a star on the license plate of the vehicle.