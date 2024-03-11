A.J. Epenesa agrees to new deal with Bills

Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa won’t be joining a new team this offseason.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Epenesa has agreed to a two-year deal to remain with the Bills. The contract has a base value of $7 million in the first season and can be worth up to $20 million.

Epenesa joined the Bills as a 2020 second-round pick and he’s played in 67 regular season and postseason games over his first four seasons. He has 64 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in the regular season and seven tackles in the playoffs.

The Bills also signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a new deal on Monday, so they are keeping some members of the band together after releasing several veterans last week.