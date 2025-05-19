Aaron Donald: As far as playing football, I don’t miss it

A little over a year ago, future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald elected to retire, ending his stellar career after 10 seasons.

Donald, 33, will soon be inducted into the Pitt Hall of Fame and joined 93.7 The Fan over the weekend for an interview about it.

While quarterbacks across the league certainly don’t miss Donald terrorizing their backfields, he also isn’t longing to lace up his cleats.

“As far as playing football, I don’t miss it,” Donald told Pat Bostick on the Panthers Insider Show. “I don’t even have the passion or excitement to want to play football. I will always love football, but once you lose the passion, it was time to walk away.”

What Donald does miss, however, is being in the locker room with his teammates. While he has several business ventures, he’s also looking to break into acting — though he didn’t reveal the details of his potential roles.

As for being inducted into the Pitt Hall of Fame, Donald said the school means the world to him.

“I worked by ass off to put myself in the position today to do things like this now. It truly is special. It’s emotional and I get to share these moments with my family, my kids,” Donald said.

“I always set goals for myself to do so many special things, but just putting the body of work in and really putting the time in and really working my behind off,” he added. “I surpassed anything that I thought was possible by putting the body of work in.”