Aaron Donald: It’s been a while for me, I have the jitters about Sunday

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has played in plenty of NFL games, but he’s feeling a little different than usual as he heads into this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Donald suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12 last season, so he’s had an extended stretch without any game action and is anxious to see it come to an end.

“It’s been a while for me,” Donald said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’m excited. I got the jitters.”

The Rams look a lot different than they did when Donald was last on the field. Players like Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Greg Gaines, and Bobby Wagner are no longer part of the defense and the team took a youthful turn as they rebuilt the roster.

“Seeing what I’ve been seeing at practice and where we’re at now, you get excited about it,” Donald said. “Obviously, you got to wait till Sunday to see how everything plays out, but I’m definitely excited for what we got and what we’ve got coming.”

Expectations are muted for the Rams heading into the season, but Sunday will present a chance to see how the mix of new faces and returning ones comes together on the field.