Aaron Glenn: Don’t ask about starting QB, I’m not going to tell you

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has avoided naming a starting quarterback ahead of the team’s last two games and he plans to make it three in a row this week.

Glenn ended his opening statement at Monday’s press conference by letting reporters know that they shouldn’t bother with questions about whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor will get the start against the Patriots on Thursday night.

“Please don’t ask me anything about the quarterbacks,” Glenn said. “You know I’m not going to tell you and I don’t want to waste my time when it comes to that, when it comes to who’s starting.”

Fields wound up starting each of the last two games and the Jets picked up their first two victories of the season. He was 6-of-11 for 54 yards in Sunday’s win over the Browns with 42 of the yards coming on a dump-off that running back Breece Hall broke for a touchdown. The Jets scored a pair of touchdowns on special teams and Glenn noted that it limited both the offensive plays and passing opportunities.

Fields also threw his first interception of the season, but Glenn said Monday that he didn’t mind it because it came on a play when the quarterback “tried to get the ball downfield” to Garrett Wilson and that Browns safety Ronnie Hickman made a good play on the ball. Glenn said he saw other “good things” from Fields, but we’ll still have to wait for confirmation that he’ll remain in the lineup.