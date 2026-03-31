 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snead_mpx.jpg
Snead wants Nacua with Rams ‘for a long time’
PFT3-30Ballard.jpg
Ballard appreciates Irsay-Gordon’s involvement
nbc_pft_jonericsullivan_260330.jpg
Sullivan explains why Dolphins traded Waddle

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snead_mpx.jpg
Snead wants Nacua with Rams ‘for a long time’
PFT3-30Ballard.jpg
Ballard appreciates Irsay-Gordon’s involvement
nbc_pft_jonericsullivan_260330.jpg
Sullivan explains why Dolphins traded Waddle

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Glenn: Geno Smith’s going to lead us to the promised land

  
Published March 31, 2026 11:26 AM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has already named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback and he’s not letting Smith’s down year with the Raiders in 2025 dim his expectations for what Smith will do in his return to the AFC East club.

Glenn met with reporters at the league meeting in Arizona on Tuesday and said that he believes “there’s something about a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder” while discussing Smith’s ability to bounce back from what happened in Las Vegas last season. Glenn touched on Smith’s play over the previous three seasons in Seattle while saying that the quarterback “fits exactly what we’re trying to do” and that he has high hopes for what Smith will do now that the “foundation of our offense” is in place.

“I just feel like he’s the guy who’s gonna lead us to the promised land,” Glenn said.

It’s been a long search for the promised land for the Jets and Smith being the guy to get them there after flaming out as a second-round pick in his first stint with the team would make for quite a story, but it’s a long way from Glenn’s guy feeling in March to the finish line.