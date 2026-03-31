Aaron Glenn: Geno Smith’s going to lead us to the promised land

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has already named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback and he’s not letting Smith’s down year with the Raiders in 2025 dim his expectations for what Smith will do in his return to the AFC East club.

Glenn met with reporters at the league meeting in Arizona on Tuesday and said that he believes “there’s something about a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder” while discussing Smith’s ability to bounce back from what happened in Las Vegas last season. Glenn touched on Smith’s play over the previous three seasons in Seattle while saying that the quarterback “fits exactly what we’re trying to do” and that he has high hopes for what Smith will do now that the “foundation of our offense” is in place.

“I just feel like he’s the guy who’s gonna lead us to the promised land,” Glenn said.

It’s been a long search for the promised land for the Jets and Smith being the guy to get them there after flaming out as a second-round pick in his first stint with the team would make for quite a story, but it’s a long way from Glenn’s guy feeling in March to the finish line.