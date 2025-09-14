 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Glenn: I didn’t have them ready to play

  
Published September 14, 2025 04:36 PM

The Jets offense looked better than expected in Aaron Glenn’s first game as their head coach, but the team fell short on both sides of the ball in Week 2.

The Bills beat them 30-10 while rolling up 403 yards of offense and limiting the Jets to 154 yards of their own. In his postgame press conference, Glenn said that his preparation was lacking in the days leading up to the game.

“Apparently, I didn’t have the guys ready to play . . . It’s not OK to lose like that,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Glenn answered several other questions about individual performances by saying that he has to watch the tape of the game. He’s unlikely to like what he sees and Jets fans are unlikely to like hearing the kind answers to lopsided losses that they’ve heard from several coaches over the years.