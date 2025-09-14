Aaron Glenn: I didn’t have them ready to play

The Jets offense looked better than expected in Aaron Glenn’s first game as their head coach, but the team fell short on both sides of the ball in Week 2.

The Bills beat them 30-10 while rolling up 403 yards of offense and limiting the Jets to 154 yards of their own. In his postgame press conference, Glenn said that his preparation was lacking in the days leading up to the game.

“Apparently, I didn’t have the guys ready to play . . . It’s not OK to lose like that,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Glenn answered several other questions about individual performances by saying that he has to watch the tape of the game. He’s unlikely to like what he sees and Jets fans are unlikely to like hearing the kind answers to lopsided losses that they’ve heard from several coaches over the years.