Aaron Glenn: It’s tough for Jets fans, but we have a plan and know what we’re doing

Jets coach Aaron Glenn wants fans to trust the process.

With the Jets at 3-12 in his first season, Glenn says fans should understand that he and General Manager Darren Mougey are following a plan that may take more than one year, but will get results.

“There is a plan. There is a vision. From Day 1 we’ve been trying to set the foundation of what we want this team to be,” Glenn said. “For the fans, listen, it’s going to be a tough road and we knew that, but, man, the thing is, we know exactly what we’re doing and we have a plan. Just don’t let go of the rope, I would say that.”

The problem is, Jets fans have heard that before, and the results never came. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, and have tried and failed multiple other rebuilding plans. Until Glenn starts to win, fans aren’t going to be satisfied with his assurances that he has a plan.