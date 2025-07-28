Aaron Glenn: Justin Fields was “limited the way we wanted him to be limited” on Monday

Jets quarterback Justin Fields was back participating in 11-on-11 drills at Monday’s training camp practice.

But head coach Aaron Glenn noted after the session that New York held Fields back a bit as he continues to work his way back from a dislocated toe.

“Well, he was limited, but he was limited the way we wanted him to be limited,” Glenn said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “He made some good throws out there, and, again, when Justin gets on the field, we are going to let him be who he is, and there are some things that he did today that I was very pleased with. But there’s also some things he needs to get better at too, he knows that. He was out there with us, and every day, I look forward to him just maturing and getting better.”

As a follow-up, Glenn was asked if by limited in the way they wanted, he meant that Fields didn’t run as much.

“Just limited the way we wanted him to be limited,” Glenn said in reply. “I’ll just keep it at that.”

Either way, that Fields has been able to get back on the grass for key practice periods like 11-on-11 this soon is a sign that he should be fully recovered sooner rather than later.