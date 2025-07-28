Justin Fields participates in 11-on-11 drills on Monday

There is some positive injury news from the Jets practice field on Monday morning.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, quarterback Justin Fields is participating in 11-on-11 drills with his teammates just a few days after being carted off the field with a dislocated toe.

While the injury initially appeared serious, Fields has been able to get back up to speed quickly. Fields was injured on Thursday but was participating in 7-on-7 drills on Saturday.

Now he is back in full team drills.

New York also has Tyrod Taylor, Brady Cook, and Adrian Martinez on its roster at quarterback.